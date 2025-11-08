Inside the investigation into Melodee Buzzard’s disappearance

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



A 9-year-old girl with a winning smile and bouncy brown curls has not been seen since her mother took her on a mysterious road trip from Southern California to Nebraska and returned home alone.



A month after Melodee Buzzard disappeared, her relatives remain desperate for answers — and for her safe return. But the one person who may know what happened isn’t talking.



Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has refused to cooperate with investigators since they opened the case on Oct. 14, after a Lompoc school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence from an independent study program, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.



With assistance from the FBI, detectives have zeroed in on Ashlee’s cross-country trip from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, searching for clues about what happened along the way.