Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:52
Inside the investigation into Melodee Buzzard’s disappearance
California

Inside the investigation into Melodee Buzzard’s disappearance

Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Mark Potts.
By Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
A 9-year-old girl with a winning smile and bouncy brown curls has not been seen since her mother took her on a mysterious road trip from Southern California to Nebraska and returned home alone.

A month after Melodee Buzzard disappeared, her relatives remain desperate for answers — and for her safe return. But the one person who may know what happened isn’t talking.

Melodee’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has refused to cooperate with investigators since they opened the case on Oct. 14, after a Lompoc school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence from an independent study program, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

With assistance from the FBI, detectives have zeroed in on Ashlee’s cross-country trip from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, searching for clues about what happened along the way.
California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement