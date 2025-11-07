Advertisement
Millions Face Holiday Travel Chaos, Food Benefit Uncertainty as Shutdown Drags On
The Trump administration is asking a federal appeals court to block a judge’s order requiring full SNAP payments for November. The ruling came after weeks of uncertainty during the government shutdown, leaving millions of Americans waiting on food benefits. Meanwhile, with the government shutdown stretching into its second month, the FAA plans to cut air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports. The move could cancel up to 1,800 flights a day, hitting holiday travelers hardest at hubs like LAX and San Francisco. Read more at LATimes.com.
