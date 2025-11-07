Musk’s Potential $1 Trillion Payout Sparks Debate; Hyundai Air Taxi Unit Faces Harassment Lawsuit

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Elon Musk may become the world’s first trillionaire as Tesla shareholders vote on a $1 trillion pay package that would give him a massive new stake if the company meets major performance targets. The plan has sparked debate among investors and corporate watchdogs over CEO pay and accountability. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s air taxi subsidiary Supernal faces a gender discrimination lawsuit from former executive Diana Cooper, who alleges harassment and retaliation — accusations that have already led to top-level firings.