ESPN Taps DraftKings as Exclusive Betting Partner; Google Maps Launches ‘Gemini’ AI for Drivers
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
ESPN is teaming up with DraftKings in a new partnership that will bring betting odds and gaming data to its shows, apps, and digital platforms. The move comes as ESPN ends its deal with Penn Entertainment and removes its name from the ESPN Bet app. Meanwhile, Google Maps is rolling out its “Gemini” AI assistant, allowing drivers to ask real-time questions, find stops along routes, and get traffic updates hands-free.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

