Protestors clash outside Turning Point USA campus event

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it would investigate security at the liberal bastion campus of UC Berkeley after multiple people were taken into custody Monday evening after clashes erupted on and off campus as protesters tried to shut down a Turning Point USA event.



“I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, posted on X.



A large group of anti-fascist protesters showed up Monday afternoon to the conservative group’s event, which was located outside UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall on the campus’ famed Sproul Plaza, the ground zero of the historic 1960s campus free speech movement.