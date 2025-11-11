Advertisement
Fast-moving atmospheric river storm, capable of heavy rain, rolling toward California
California

Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II
Mark Potts.
By Rong-Gong Lin II and Mark E. Potts
A fast-moving atmospheric river is heading toward California this week and could pack a punch, with the possibility of periods of heavy rain, and a risk of flooding and debris flows in recently burned areas.

After arriving in Northern California on Wednesday, the storm system is expected to land in Southern California on Thursday.

It could produce the most rain downtown Los Angeles has seen in at least a month, and possibly since February.
