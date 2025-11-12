Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:08
The Lucas Museum sets its opening date
California

The Lucas Museum sets its opening date

By Jessica Gelt
Eric Thayer and Mark E. Potts
After nearly three years of delays, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts on Wednesday announced that it will open on Sept. 22, 2026.

The $1 billion, 300,000-square-foot museum—designed by MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong—broke ground in Exposition Park, adjacent to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in 2018. Originally scheduled to open in 2023, the museum hit its first major setback in 2022 when supply-chain issues arising from the pandemic pushed back the opening to 2025.
CaliforniaEntertainment & Arts
Jessica Gelt

Jessica Gelt is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times.

Eric Thayer

Eric Thayer is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement