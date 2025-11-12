The Lucas Museum sets its opening date

After nearly three years of delays, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts on Wednesday announced that it will open on Sept. 22, 2026.



The $1 billion, 300,000-square-foot museum—designed by MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong—broke ground in Exposition Park, adjacent to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in 2018. Originally scheduled to open in 2023, the museum hit its first major setback in 2022 when supply-chain issues arising from the pandemic pushed back the opening to 2025.