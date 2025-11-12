Advertisement
Kim Davis’s appeal over same-sex marriage licenses denied; Senate votes to reopen government

By Faith PinnowHost 
The Supreme Court rejected without comment a challenge to same-sex marriage Monday. The justices dismissed an appeal from Kim Davis, a former Kentucky county clerk who defied the court’s 2015 landmark ruling and repeatedly denied same-sex couples marriage licenses. Meanwhile, the Senate took its first step toward ending the record-long government shutdown Sunday, voting 60 to 40 to move forward with a plan to reopen the government. Read more at LATimes.com.
