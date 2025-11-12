Senate passes deal to reopen government; California braces for atmospheric river

The Senate approved a deal late Monday to reopen the government after eight senators who caucus with Democrats joined Republicans in support. The deal, which still needs House approval, does not include extensions for Obamacare subsidies. Meanwhile, California is preparing for an atmospheric river expected to bring several inches of rain statewide. Officials warn the rain and high winds could cause power outages and dangerous road conditions. Read more at LATimes.com.