Port of Long Beach Hits Record as Import Costs Rise; Meanwhile, Grindr Chairman Steps Down for Buyout Bid

Holiday goods are arriving on time through the Port of Long Beach, but rising import costs mean shoppers could see higher prices on toys, electronics, and other gifts. The port hit a record year for shipments, securing hundreds of thousands of jobs across Southern California. Meanwhile, Grindr chairman James Lu has stepped down to focus on a $3.5 billion bid to take the company private, as the dating app posts record revenue and its board weighs the future of one of L.A.’s most profitable tech firms.