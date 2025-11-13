Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:06
Meet Bill Whitten, the designer behind the most enduring looks of the 20th century.
Albert Lee. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Karla Marie Sanford and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
Karla Marie Sanford

Karla Marie Sanford, an Atlanta native, is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a breaking news reporter at the Washington Post.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

