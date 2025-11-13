L.A. Council to Vote on Historic Rent Cap as New Epstein Emails Claim Trump ‘Knew’

Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein claimed Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and spent hours at his home. The revelations come as Democrats push for the full release of Epstein documents, while Republicans have dropped 20,000 more pages from his estate. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Brazil this week for the United Nations Climate Summit, stepping in where he says the U.S. has failed to lead. And the Los Angeles City Council will vote on a rent stabilization law Wednesday. If passed, the 3% annual cap would mark the biggest shift in L.A. rent control since 1985. Read more at LATimes.com.