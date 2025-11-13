Don't Miss
The government shutdown is over. What happens now?
The government shutdown is over. What happens now?

By Ana Ceballos and Mark E. Potts
President Trump on Wednesday night signed into law a spending package that will end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, a legislative victory for Republicans who did not budge on Democrats’ demands on healthcare.

Trump signed the measure within two hours of it narrowly passing the House on a 222-209 vote.

L.A. Times Washington correspondent Ana Ceballos talks about what happens now that the government is reopen and funded until January of 2026.
Ana Ceballos is a Washington correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the White House and Congress. Before joining The Times, she was a state government and politics reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis with a focus on immigration and education.

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

