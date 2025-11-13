The government shutdown is over. What happens now?
- Share via
President Trump on Wednesday night signed into law a spending package that will end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, a legislative victory for Republicans who did not budge on Democrats’ demands on healthcare.
Trump signed the measure within two hours of it narrowly passing the House on a 222-209 vote.
L.A. Times Washington correspondent Ana Ceballos talks about what happens now that the government is reopen and funded until January of 2026.
Trump signed the measure within two hours of it narrowly passing the House on a 222-209 vote.
L.A. Times Washington correspondent Ana Ceballos talks about what happens now that the government is reopen and funded until January of 2026.