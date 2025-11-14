Argentine rapper Trueno first got his start in underground freestyle battles.

Argentine rapper @Trueno first got his start in underground freestyle battles. Today, he is the most nominated rapper at this year’s Latin Grammys. He is up for awards in the rap/hip-hop song (“Fresh” and his collab with Akapellah “Parriba”) and urban song (“En La City” featuring Young Miko) categories.



Reflecting on his early beginnings and the influences of his father (who was also an esteemed freestyler named MC Peligro), the 23 year old is eager to represent Argentina and hip hop with his inclusive style of rap. He says he often draws on the sounds of hip hop history, like that of Grandmaster Flash and Lauryn Hill, to guide him.



Last month, he was featured “The Manifesto,” a collaboration with @Gorillaz and the late D12 member Proof. Exploring themes of mortality and spirituality over an ensemble of various Indian instruments, the rapper shows ability to adapt within different genres. He will be joining Gorillaz on tour next year.