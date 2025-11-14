Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:19
2025 Latin Grammys Best New Artists Showcase
De Los

2025 Latin Grammys Best New Artists Showcase

The Latin Grammys celebrated emerging talent at Tuesday night’s Best New Artist Showcase.

De Los staff interviewed @isadorafigueroa, @alexluna.music, @palomamorphy, @marianruzzi and others.

Here’s how the rising stars reacted to sharing the stage.

#latingrammys #bestnewartist #latingrammys2025
De LosEntertainment & Arts
Advertisement