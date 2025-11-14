Shohei Ohtani wins the 2025 National League MVP award

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Shohei Ohtani won his fourth MVP Award, joining only Barry Bonds in surpassing three as he cements his case for greatest player ever. The Dodgers star led the National League in OPS and slugging percentage while returning from elbow surgery to pitch effectively. His postseason brilliance included an NLCS Game 4 masterpiece and helped the Dodgers capture their second straight World Series title.