FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions After 43-Day Shutdown; Trump Pushes for Epstein File Release
By Faith PinnowHost 
In a shocking reversal, President Trump publicly urged House Republicans to vote for the release of the Epstein files Sunday night. The announcement is a sudden shift for the President who has long called the Epstein investigation a “Democrat hox.” Meanwhile, on Monday the FAA lifted all remaining flight restrictions put in place during the record 43 day government shutdown. Officials say regular schedules can resume at 40 major airports just ahead of Thanksgiving travel. Read more at LATimes.com.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

