A place to create a ‘Portal’ for embodied healing

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



On a Tuesday night in Atwater Village, Teresa “Toogie” Barcelo is creating a portal. With her arms stretched out, she beckons the participants of her movement workshop, Wiggle Room, to join her on the other side, where they will meet a renewed version of themselves.





“Walk into the next iteration of yourself,” she commands. The participants, who have spent the last hour squirming, shaking, and humming, cross the invisible threshold. Their limbs swing loosely, their smiling faces sticky with sweat.







Barcelo has been leading the L.A.-based movement class for almost a decade. As an accomplished choreographer and movement director, she has worked with pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Harry Styles, St. Vincent, Troye Sivan, and Dua Lipa – most notably choreographing Dua Lipa’s hit music video, ‘New Rules.’