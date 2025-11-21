Hundreds of Joshua trees scorched amid shutdown

A fire ignited during the government shutdown burned hundreds of Joshua trees in the park’s most critical climate refuge in what officials call a “totally avoidable tragedy.” The camper who sparked the blaze was never given required fire-safety training because the permit office was closed during the shutdown. With staff cuts limiting restoration efforts, conservationists warn Joshua trees face existential threats from wildfires and climate change without active management.
Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.