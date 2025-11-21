Hundreds of Joshua trees scorched amid shutdown

A fire ignited during the government shutdown burned hundreds of Joshua trees in the park’s most critical climate refuge in what officials call a “totally avoidable tragedy.” The camper who sparked the blaze was never given required fire-safety training because the permit office was closed during the shutdown. With staff cuts limiting restoration efforts, conservationists warn Joshua trees face existential threats from wildfires and climate change without active management.