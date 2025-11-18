Students oppose UC tuition hikes. Leaders say campuses need money in the Trump era

University of California regents — facing an uncertain financial outlook amid Trump administration cuts, a significant reduction in state funding and growing inflation — will vote this week on whether to increase tuition and put aside a smaller portion of that money for financial aid.



The highly anticipated vote on Wednesday has generated intense opposition from students. Student government leaders from all nine undergraduate campuses plan to protest outside the regents’ meeting at UCLA to oppose the hikes and intend to make a long-shot plea for no increases.

