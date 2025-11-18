Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:22
Students oppose UC tuition hikes. Leaders say campuses need money in the Trump era
California

Students oppose UC tuition hikes. Leaders say campuses need money in the Trump era

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Brenda Elizondo and Jaweed Kaleem
University of California regents — facing an uncertain financial outlook amid Trump administration cuts, a significant reduction in state funding and growing inflation — will vote this week on whether to increase tuition and put aside a smaller portion of that money for financial aid.

The highly anticipated vote on Wednesday has generated intense opposition from students. Student government leaders from all nine undergraduate campuses plan to protest outside the regents’ meeting at UCLA to oppose the hikes and intend to make a long-shot plea for no increases.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

Advertisement