‘Wicked: For Good’ is pleasantly sour

Director Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked For Good” significantly improves on its dreary 2024 predecessor with a smarter, darker sequel examining propaganda and power in Oz. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande deliver standout performances as their characters’ complex friendship deepens amid romantic entanglements, new songs, and significantly higher stakes than before. The movie explores whether revealing ugly truths or masking reality with beauty is better—and proposes a morally ambiguous answer that deepens the narrative.
