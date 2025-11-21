Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:12
Need to quickly carve a turkey? This L.A. chef shows you how
Food

Need to quickly carve a turkey? This L.A. chef shows you how

By Stephanie Breijo
Laurie Ochoa and Mark E. Potts
Estrano chef Diego Argoti visits The L.A. Times Test Kitchen to demonstrate breaking down a turkey for your holiday feast.
Food
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement