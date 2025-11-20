Advertisement
VIDEO | 09:18
Billionaire Tom Steyer Launches Run for California Governor; Trump Moves to Dismantle Education Dept.
Headlines From The Times

By Faith PinnowHost 
Billionaire hedge fund founder Tom Steyer announced Wednesday that he is running for governor of California. In a video posted to social media, Steyer vowed to challenge corporate influence and tackle the state’s affordability crisis. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving quickly to break up the Education Department. Officials rolled out a new plan Tuesday to shift key responsibilities, including an 18 billion dollar anti-poverty program, to other federal agencies. The move follows through on Trump’s campaign promise to eliminate the department entirely. Read more at LATimes.com.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

