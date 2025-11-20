Billionaire Tom Steyer Launches Run for California Governor; Trump Moves to Dismantle Education Dept.

Billionaire hedge fund founder Tom Steyer announced Wednesday that he is running for governor of California. In a video posted to social media, Steyer vowed to challenge corporate influence and tackle the state’s affordability crisis. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving quickly to break up the Education Department. Officials rolled out a new plan Tuesday to shift key responsibilities, including an 18 billion dollar anti-poverty program, to other federal agencies. The move follows through on Trump’s campaign promise to eliminate the department entirely. Read more at LATimes.com.