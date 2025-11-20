Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:23
Facing student protests, UC regents approve tuition hike amid state, federal funding gaps
California

Facing student protests, UC regents approve tuition hike amid state, federal funding gaps

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Brenda Elizondo and Jaweed Kaleem
In the face of increasing costs and decreasing state and federal financial backing, the University of California regents on Wednesday approved a tuition hike lauded by UC leaders but fiercely opposed by students.

The board voted to renew a controversial “tuition stability” program adopted five years ago that UC officials say provide predictability in long-term costs for students and parents while bringing in much-needed cash-flow in a time of campus-level deficits, a $130-million cut in state funding, and hundreds of layoffs this year.

The plan will cap inflation-based increases at 5% each year and lock in the rates for the duration of studies for each new entering class at UC campuses. It will also cut the share of tuition revenue that goes to financial aid by 5%.
CaliforniaEducation
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

Advertisement