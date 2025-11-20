The ‘magic bus’ that survived the Palisades fire is restored.

You might recognize the AP photo of a blue VW bus surrounded by devastation from the Palisades fire. It went viral.

Volkswagen noticed too, and offered to restore it for the owner. The bus made its grand debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum last night. Tom Carroll spoke with the photographer who took the shot — and the owner — to understand what made this image stick in the public imagination.



If you want to see this bus in person, it’s going to be at the L.A. Auto Show starting this week. After that, it will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum until January 11th. After that point, Megan will get the van back.