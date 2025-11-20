Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:54
The ‘magic bus’ that survived the Palisades fire is restored.
California

The ‘magic bus’ that survived the Palisades fire is restored.

You might recognize the AP photo of a blue VW bus surrounded by devastation from the Palisades fire. It went viral.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
Volkswagen noticed too, and offered to restore it for the owner. The bus made its grand debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum last night. Tom Carroll spoke with the photographer who took the shot — and the owner — to understand what made this image stick in the public imagination.

If you want to see this bus in person, it’s going to be at the L.A. Auto Show starting this week. After that, it will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum until January 11th. After that point, Megan will get the van back.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement