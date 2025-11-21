USC football: Three things for Oregon

USC’s top two running backs were sidelined by injuries in a game against Michigan, seemingly threatening the Trojans’ playoff hopes. But walk-on running back King Miller has kept USC’s rushing attack thriving, averaging 113 yards per game and earning a role in the backfield. With two games left, USC must stop No. 7 Oregon’s elite offense to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Beat writer Ryan Kartje breaks down the three big things to look for in this game.