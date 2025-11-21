Tech Stocks Rally on Nvidia’s Strong Quarter; DOJ Ordered to Release Epstein Docs

Nvidia shares surged Wednesday night after the chipmaker released a better than expected quarterly earnings report. After some tech stocks declined this month, the rally eased investors’ fears of an AI boom bust similar to the dot com era. Meanwhile, President Trump signed a bill Wednesday demanding that the Justice Department release all files related to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, the law allows Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to conceal information that would “jeopardize an active federal investigation.” Read more at LATimes.com.