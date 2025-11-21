Advertisement
VIDEO | 09:52
Tech Stocks Rally on Nvidia’s Strong Quarter; DOJ Ordered to Release Epstein Docs
Tech Stocks Rally on Nvidia's Strong Quarter; DOJ Ordered to Release Epstein Docs

By Faith PinnowHost 
Nvidia shares surged Wednesday night after the chipmaker released a better than expected quarterly earnings report. After some tech stocks declined this month, the rally eased investors’ fears of an AI boom bust similar to the dot com era. Meanwhile, President Trump signed a bill Wednesday demanding that the Justice Department release all files related to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, the law allows Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to conceal information that would “jeopardize an active federal investigation.” Read more at LATimes.com.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

