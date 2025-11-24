Advertisement
This disabled mom survived the Eaton Fire. Now, the recovery is killing her

Sonja Sharp.
By Brenda Elizondo and Sonja Sharp
Jessica Newman, who suffers from a rare heart condition, is among those struggling to navigate the system a year after being displaced by the Eaton Fire.

Breathless as if the smoke still lingered, on a recent morning she bundled her bubbly 3-year-old daughter Luna into her car seat for the two hour trek from her aunt’s house in Riverside, where they have lived for the past year, back to their family’s 1909 Craftsman home. It stands steps from the Eaton Fire burn scar — untouched, but uninhabitable.

Disabled Americans are often locked out of recovery programs and far less likely to ever return home after fires, according to a Nov. 13 report from the University of Hawaii. Newman is among those struggling to navigate the system a year after being displaced by the Eaton Fire.
