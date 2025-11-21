Advertisement
Trump Opens California Waters to Oil; Europe Rallies Behind Ukraine
Trump Opens California Waters to Oil; Europe Rallies Behind Ukraine

By Faith PinnowHost 
European leaders rallied behind Ukraine Friday after a surprise U.S. peace plan left them on the sidelines. The 28-point proposal appears to align with several of Russia’s demands, including forcing Ukraine to give up territory and limit its military. Meanwhile, the Trump administration announced plans to reopen more than one billion acres of federal waters off the coast of California for oil drilling. The Interior Department said the plan would open 34 leases in six regions. Read more at LATimes.com.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

