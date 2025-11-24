Disneyland’s evolution is explored in new art exhibit

A new exhibit at San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum aims to chart the beginnings and early evolution of the Anaheim resort.



It’s an indispensable look at Disneyland’s history, unveiling never-before-seen concept art and placing a spotlight on the park’s lesser-known designers.