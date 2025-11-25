Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:24
Who minors in comedy at USC?
California

Who minors in comedy at USC?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Daniel Miller staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
By Rebecca Castillo and Daniel Miller
Did you know you can minor in comedy at the University of Southern California?

If you choose to do so, then you’re required to take Intro to Stand-Up Comedy. But to our reporters’ surprise, it’s not just students minoring in comedy who register for the course. We stopped by to learn more.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller is an enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, working on investigations and features focused on education. An L.A. native and UCLA graduate, he joined the staff in 2013.

Advertisement