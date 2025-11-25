Who minors in comedy at USC?
Did you know you can minor in comedy at the University of Southern California?
If you choose to do so, then you’re required to take Intro to Stand-Up Comedy. But to our reporters’ surprise, it’s not just students minoring in comedy who register for the course. We stopped by to learn more.
