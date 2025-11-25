Fans talk about Fuerza Regida bringing ‘Don’t Fall In Love Fest’ to the Inland Empire
- Share via
Fans across the region gathered in San Bernardino for @fuerzaregida’s second annual @dontfallinlovefest hosted by @jesuspazortizfr.
This year’s diverse lineup that blended different genres including @bandams, @net0n_vega, @clavespecial and Future as headliners.
We spoke with IE residents about the significance of hosting a festival that represents the Inland Empire while showcasing the evolving sound of regional Mexican music.
#dontfallinlovefest #fuerzaregida #jop
This year’s diverse lineup that blended different genres including @bandams, @net0n_vega, @clavespecial and Future as headliners.
We spoke with IE residents about the significance of hosting a festival that represents the Inland Empire while showcasing the evolving sound of regional Mexican music.
#dontfallinlovefest #fuerzaregida #jop