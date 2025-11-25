Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:17
Fans talk about Fuerza Regida bringing ‘Don’t Fall In Love Fest’ to the Inland Empire
Fans talk about Fuerza Regida bringing ‘Don’t Fall In Love Fest’ to the Inland Empire

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
Fans across the region gathered in San Bernardino for @fuerzaregida’s second annual @dontfallinlovefest hosted by @jesuspazortizfr.

This year’s diverse lineup that blended different genres including @bandams, @net0n_vega, @clavespecial and Future as headliners.

We spoke with IE residents about the significance of hosting a festival that represents the Inland Empire while showcasing the evolving sound of regional Mexican music.

#dontfallinlovefest #fuerzaregida #jop
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

