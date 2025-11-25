Fans talk about Fuerza Regida bringing ‘Don’t Fall In Love Fest’ to the Inland Empire

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Fans across the region gathered in San Bernardino for @fuerzaregida’s second annual @dontfallinlovefest hosted by @jesuspazortizfr.



This year’s diverse lineup that blended different genres including @bandams, @net0n_vega, @clavespecial and Future as headliners.



We spoke with IE residents about the significance of hosting a festival that represents the Inland Empire while showcasing the evolving sound of regional Mexican music.



#dontfallinlovefest #fuerzaregida #jop