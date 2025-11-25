‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ is a witty, soulful satire of pulpit power

Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man” is the darkest and funniest “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig investigating an impossible murder at an upstate New York parish. When a tyrannical monsignor is stabbed during Good Friday mass, all suspects have alibis—particularly the young priest with the strongest motive and most to lose. The film takes aim at hypocritical strongmen abusing power and religious authority, continuing Johnson’s tradition of weaving contemporary social critique into entertaining mystery plots.