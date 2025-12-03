The Palisades fire was a body blow to this karate teacher. His new dojo helps kids heal

After losing his dojo and home to the Palisades fire, karate instructor Gerry Blanck has resumed teaching students — many of whom lost homes. The martial arts studio has become a refuge for grief-stricken residents, helping students and parents to heal. The Palisades fire destroyed an estimated 2,635 businesses; Blanck is now mulling how to rebuild his dojo in Pacific Palisades.
