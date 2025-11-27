Federal Judge Dismisses Cases Against Comey and James, Rules Prosecutor Was Illegally Appointed
- Share via
A federal judge dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday. The ruling says Lindsey Halligan, who secured both indictments just days after being sworn in, was illegally appointed. Meanwhile, the U.S. is amping up pressure on Venezuela. The Trump administration designated President Nicolás Maduro a terrorist on Monday and is weighing military options, though experts question whether it’s signaling an invasion or trying to force negotiations. Read more at LATimes.com.