A day in the life of a farmworker during an immigration crackdown

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Undocumented farmworkers have formed the backbone of California agriculture for over a century, yet face mounting fears of ICE raids under the Trump administration. Workers spend six-day weeks picking fruit in scorching heat, a job many Americans aren’t willing to do Aging workers labor ‘until the body gives out,’ driven by dreams that their children — some college-educated — will escape lives spent harvesting crops.