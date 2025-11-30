Advertisement
A day in the life of a farmworker during an immigration crackdown
A day in the life of a farmworker during an immigration crackdown

Undocumented farmworkers have formed the backbone of California agriculture for over a century, yet face mounting fears of ICE raids under the Trump administration. Workers spend six-day weeks picking fruit in scorching heat, a job many Americans aren’t willing to do Aging workers labor ‘until the body gives out,’ driven by dreams that their children — some college-educated — will escape lives spent harvesting crops.
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

