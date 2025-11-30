A day in the life of a farmworker during an immigration crackdown

Undocumented farmworkers have formed the backbone of California agriculture for over a century, yet face mounting fears of ICE raids under the Trump administration. Workers spend six-day weeks picking fruit in scorching heat, a job many Americans aren’t willing to do Aging workers labor ‘until the body gives out,’ driven by dreams that their children — some college-educated — will escape lives spent harvesting crops.
