Fast Food Chains Losing Low-Income Customers as Wealth Divide Widens
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Fast food chains are losing lower-income customers as rising prices and broader economic pressures reshape who can afford quick-service meals. Analysts say the shift reflects widening wealth divides and mounting costs for both consumers and restaurants. Meanwhile, a new AI-powered rebuilding portal is giving survivors of L.A.’s January fires a streamlined path to reconstruction, offering vetted home templates, cost comparisons, and expert guidance to accelerate rebuilding efforts.
