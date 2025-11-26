Sarah Jessica Parker Honored with Carol Burnett Award; ‘Paranormal Activity’ Debuts in LA
- Share via
Sarah Jessica Parker will receive the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award during the new “Golden Eve” special, recognizing her decades in television and her work supporting women in entertainment. Meanwhile, the “Paranormal Activity” franchise debuts as a stage production at the Ahmanson Theatre, using illusions, misdirection, and a full two-story house set to recreate the films’ tension for live audiences.