Macy’s Parade 2025 Preview: See the New Labubu, Mokoko, and Demogorgon Floats
Macy’s unveiled seven new floats that will appear in the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 27. The lineup includes 16-foot-tall sculptures of the characters Labubu and Mokoko, as well as the Demogorgon monster from the Netflix show Stranger Things. Meanwhile, retail Turkey prices are up nearly 25% this year. According to experts at Purdue University, the price hike is due to the rising costs of feed and labor, as well as bird influenza.