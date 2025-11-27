Macy’s Parade 2025 Preview: See the New Labubu, Mokoko, and Demogorgon Floats

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Macy’s unveiled seven new floats that will appear in the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 27. The lineup includes 16-foot-tall sculptures of the characters Labubu and Mokoko, as well as the Demogorgon monster from the Netflix show Stranger Things. Meanwhile, retail Turkey prices are up nearly 25% this year. According to experts at Purdue University, the price hike is due to the rising costs of feed and labor, as well as bird influenza.