Kansas City Nonprofits Team Up to Provide 300 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Families

Kansas City nonprofits and local businesses teamed up to provide 300 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The effort brought together Slow Food KC, Kanbe’s Markets, and local grocers to ensure more families could enjoy a festive meal. And the NFL is teaming up to make game day more sustainable. At Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, stadium staff recycle cans in-house and generate electricity from the largest solar panel array in professional sports.