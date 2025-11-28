Advertisement
Holiday Season Kicks Off: Rockettes Mark 100 Years and Paris Lights Up
By Faith PinnowHost 
The Radio City Rockettes are kicking off their 100th anniversary with the annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall. Known for their precision dance routines and iconic “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” the Rockettes have been a beloved holiday tradition in New York City since 1933. Meanwhile, French actress Léa Seydoux helped kick off the holiday season in Paris by switching on the Christmas lights along the Champs-Élysées. The festive display, featuring a new sound-and-light show with programmable LEDs, will brighten the famous avenue until January 5.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

