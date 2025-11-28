Holiday Season Kicks Off: Rockettes Mark 100 Years and Paris Lights Up

The Radio City Rockettes are kicking off their 100th anniversary with the annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall. Known for their precision dance routines and iconic “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” the Rockettes have been a beloved holiday tradition in New York City since 1933. Meanwhile, French actress Léa Seydoux helped kick off the holiday season in Paris by switching on the Christmas lights along the Champs-Élysées. The festive display, featuring a new sound-and-light show with programmable LEDs, will brighten the famous avenue until January 5.