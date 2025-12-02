Advertisement
VIDEO | 07:05
Trump Admin Halts Afghan Visas; Arrests Made in Deadly Hong Kong Fire
Headlines From The Times

Trump Admin Halts Afghan Visas; Arrests Made in Deadly Hong Kong Fire

By Faith PinnowHost 
The Trump administration is halting all asylum decisions and visa issues for people traveling on Afghan passports following the deadly shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Hong Kong officials arrested more than a dozen people Monday in connection with a devastating apartment-complex fire that killed over 150 people. With nearly 40 people still unaccounted for, investigators say safety shortcuts may have sparked the blaze.
Headlines From The TimesLA Times Studios
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

MORE HEADLINES

Holiday Season Kicks Off: Rockettes Mark 100 Years and Paris Lights Up

Kansas City Nonprofits Team Up to Provide 300 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Families

Macy’s Parade 2025 Preview: See the New Labubu, Mokoko, and Demogorgon Floats

Federal Judge Dismisses Cases Against Comey and James, Rules Prosecutor Was Illegally Appointed

Headlines thumbnail featuring a McDonald's restaurant

Fast Food Chains Losing Low-Income Customers as Wealth Divide Widens

Headlines thumbnail featuring actress Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Honored with Carol Burnett Award; ‘Paranormal Activity’ Debuts in LA

Business Headlines Thumbnail 11/25/2025

UCLA Plans 19-Story Student Housing Tower; State Awards Tax Credits to 17 TV Projects

Headlines thumbnail featuring Daniel Radcliffe alongside the new Harry Potter actor.

Radcliffe Welcomes New ‘Potter’ as Spacey Reveals Financial Ruin

Headlines thumbnail featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys Simmer in ‘The Beast in Me’; Ken Burns Tackles 1776

Headlines thumbnail featuring Roblox on a tablet screen

Roblox Mandates Age Verification; Kim Kardashian’s Skims Hits $5-Billion Valuation

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron

Trump Opens California Waters to Oil; Europe Rallies Behind Ukraine

People meet a Coco delivery on the sidewalk.

Coco Robots Expand LA Delivery With DoorDash; Disney Earnings Beat Expectations

Advertisement