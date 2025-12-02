Trump Admin Halts Afghan Visas; Arrests Made in Deadly Hong Kong Fire

The Trump administration is halting all asylum decisions and visa issues for people traveling on Afghan passports following the deadly shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Hong Kong officials arrested more than a dozen people Monday in connection with a devastating apartment-complex fire that killed over 150 people. With nearly 40 people still unaccounted for, investigators say safety shortcuts may have sparked the blaze.