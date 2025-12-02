DMV Cancels Thousands of Commercial Licenses; Snapchat Struggles for Profit
- Share via
California’s trucking industry is facing major disruption as a new DMV policy cancels thousands of commercial licenses held by immigrant drivers, especially Punjabi Sikh truckers who say they now fear discrimination, financial loss, and deportation. Meanwhile, despite Snapchat nearing one billion monthly users, the company is still not profitable due to declining U.S. engagement, ad challenges, and heavy competition.