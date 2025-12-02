Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: Santa Monica is the latest city to pay reparations, Santa Ana winds to hit SoCal and more big stories
DMV Cancels Thousands of Commercial Licenses; Snapchat Struggles for Profit
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
California’s trucking industry is facing major disruption as a new DMV policy cancels thousands of commercial licenses held by immigrant drivers, especially Punjabi Sikh truckers who say they now fear discrimination, financial loss, and deportation. Meanwhile, despite Snapchat nearing one billion monthly users, the company is still not profitable due to declining U.S. engagement, ad challenges, and heavy competition.
Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

