California Business Update: Greystar Settles Rent Case for $7M as Aerospace Hiring Surges
California’s job market is experiencing sharp layoffs across tech, entertainment and other major industries, even as workers hold tightly to existing jobs and aerospace hiring surges across Southern California. Meanwhile, one of the nation’s largest landlords, Greystar, has agreed to stop using RealPage’s rent-pricing software and pay $7 million in a multi-state settlement over alleged rent collusion.