VIDEO | 02:19
How the insurance crisis overtook California
California

Los Angeles Times reporter Paige St. John
Mark Potts.
By Paige St. John and Mark E. Potts
Insurance Commissioner Lara’s 2023 regulatory overhaul promised to ease California’s insurance crisis but instead delivered major concessions to the industry.


Under Lara’s watch, the state’s insurer of last resort exploded from 123,657 policies in 2019 to over 645,000, leaving January wildfire victims underinsured.


Six of nine insurers filing under new rules add zero new policies in high-risk zones despite receiving the requested rate increases.
California
Paige St. John

Paige St. John covers criminal justice, disasters and investigative stories for the Los Angeles Times from Northern California.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

