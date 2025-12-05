GOP Holds Tennessee Seat in Special Election; Michael Dell Pledges $6B to “Trump Accounts”

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In a closely watched special election, Tennessee Republican Matt Van Epps held onto a conservative U.S. House seat. Though GOP leaders called it a decisive victory for the historically red district, Van Epps beat Democratic Rep. Aftyn Behn by just nine points. Meanwhile, Michael and Susan Dell announced a historic $6.25 billion donation to expand the “Trump accounts” program by depositing $250 into investment accounts for 25 million low-income children. Read more at LATimes.com.