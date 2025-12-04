USC locks in national No. 1 recruiting class for first time since 2006
USC inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class Wednesday, ending a nearly two-decade drought atop the recruiting rankings for the Trojans.
Local strategy proved pivotal: 20 of 35 signees hailed from California, including four blue-chip prospects from Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High School.
The turnaround mirrors legendary coach Pete Carroll’s winning formula by prioritizing Southern California talent while selectively pursuing national prospects.
