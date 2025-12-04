Advertisement
USC locks in national No. 1 recruiting class for first time since 2006
Ryan Kartje.
Mark Potts.
By Ryan Kartje and Mark E. Potts
USC inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class Wednesday, ending a nearly two-decade drought atop the recruiting rankings for the Trojans.


Local strategy proved pivotal: 20 of 35 signees hailed from California, including four blue-chip prospects from Santa Ana’s Mater Dei High School.


The turnaround mirrors legendary coach Pete Carroll’s winning formula by prioritizing Southern California talent while selectively pursuing national prospects.
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

