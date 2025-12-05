Trump Targets Somali Community; CBS Sets Bari Weiss Interview with Erika Kirk

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In a series of remarks earlier this week, President Trump repeatedly took aim at Somalis in the U.S. He made no distinction between citizens, legal residents, or refugees, and urged them to “go back to where they came from.” Meanwhile, CBS News announced that Bari Weiss, the newly appointed editor in chief, will interview Erika Kirk in a primetime special on Dec. 13. The program marks Kirk’s first major network appearance since the killing of her husband, Charlie. Read more at LATimes.com.