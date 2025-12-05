Advertisement
Trump Targets Somali Community; CBS Sets Bari Weiss Interview with Erika Kirk
By Faith Pinnow 
In a series of remarks earlier this week, President Trump repeatedly took aim at Somalis in the U.S. He made no distinction between citizens, legal residents, or refugees, and urged them to “go back to where they came from.” Meanwhile, CBS News announced that Bari Weiss, the newly appointed editor in chief, will interview Erika Kirk in a primetime special on Dec. 13. The program marks Kirk’s first major network appearance since the killing of her husband, Charlie. Read more at LATimes.com.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

