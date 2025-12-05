Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:57
How the 3rd Street Tunnel led to work place protections.
California

The 3rd Street Tunnel in downtown L.A. isn’t just a shortcut — it’s a turning point in California labor history.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
In 1900, multiple collapses killed and injured tunnel workers. Their families received nothing, because job-site protections didn’t exist yet.

The tragedy helped spark a push for state-wide worker protections, leading to California’s first mandatory workers’ compensation law in 1913 — the foundation of the rights employees rely on today. Tom Carroll stopped by the tunnel and brings you this video.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

