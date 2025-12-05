How the 3rd Street Tunnel led to work place protections.

The 3rd Street Tunnel in downtown L.A. isn’t just a shortcut — it’s a turning point in California labor history.

In 1900, multiple collapses killed and injured tunnel workers. Their families received nothing, because job-site protections didn’t exist yet.



The tragedy helped spark a push for state-wide worker protections, leading to California’s first mandatory workers’ compensation law in 1913 — the foundation of the rights employees rely on today. Tom Carroll stopped by the tunnel and brings you this video.