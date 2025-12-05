Art Story Latino: Terrick Gutierrez
We’re back with Art Story: Latinos, directed and hosted by @carloscjconde for @delosangelestimes
This episode features South Central’s @terrick03. The child of Belizean and Mexican immigrants, his work explores identity, social issues and displacement through the rapidly changing environment of Los Angeles. For Terrick, art is a journey of self-discovery – a path to understanding his personal growth, heritage and most importantly, his identity.
Let us know who you want to see featured next!
